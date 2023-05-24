Senate approves new task force to investigate 'street takeovers' after Tolland incident

The legislation still needs approval from the House.

TOLLAND, Conn. — Legislators are trying to crack down on the so-called, street takeovers, after a viral video from Tolland earlier this week showed a crowd kicking and damaging a woman's car, while she was inside.

The Senate voted to create a new task force to stop the dangerous mobs.

But people in the area are still not feeling safe.

"Really it’s just shocking here in quiet little Tolland," said Tom Dombrowski of nearby Coventry.

It's hard to forget Tolland isn't feeling so quiet anymore. The tire marks are still visible on Route 195 from the massive street takeover on Sunday.

"What is going on here in our town? I can’t believe that thing would happen here," said Richard Rizy of Tolland.

The Senate just voted unanimously to create a new task force to investigate these street takeovers and catch people involved.

It's a new step after a video circulated of a mob of more than 100 people kicking and jumping on a woman's car at the intersection right outside Field Stone Commons.

Her car was totaled from the damage.

"You hear about this happening on the national news, like in big cities like Chicago, but for it to happen here in Tolland and potentially in another town similar in size, that would be very concerning," said Dombrowski.

The new task force would be made up of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. But some people think more needs to be done to stop this from happening again and before someone gets hurt.

"It's an initial action, it is what it is, they’re trying to do something. I just hope something comes out of it," said Dombrowski.

According to town officials, state police did not respond to Sunday's attack, leaving people in the area at a loss for how to move forward.

"I’m just surprised the police stood down. I think that was the wrong choice and I hope they think better next time," said Dombrowski.

Not only hoping for a better response, but hoping more is done to stop these street takeovers, and stop the uptick in crime happening in suburban areas.

A crime that some residents believe is making families feel unsafe across the state.

"It's definitely going the wrong way for sure, everywhere," said Rizy.

The new task force was unanimously approved by the Senate but now the legislation heads to the House for a vote.

