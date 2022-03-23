Senate unanimously passes outdoor dining extension bill

The Senate passed House Bill 5271, which expands outdoor dining options for restaurants through April 2023. It was set to expire at the end of March.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The State Senate voted unanimously to pass a bill that would extend outdoor dining provisions at Connecticut restaurants.

The Senate passed House Bill 5271 with a 34-0 vote, which expands outdoor dining options for restaurants through April 2023. It was set to expire at the end of March.

The Connecticut Restaurant Association is applauding the final passage of the bill.

“Our industry is grateful that the General Assembly has acted on this bill in a bipartisan manner, and we look forward to the Governor’s signature as he has been a strong advocate for expanded outdoor dining in Connecticut,” said Scott Dolch, President and CEO of the Connecticut Restaurant Association. “This is a timely and much-needed measure that will help Connecticut’s restaurant industry as it continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Together, our state and its elected leaders are showing that we must continue to rally around our state’s many local restaurants, the vast majority of which are small businesses.”

Though the Senate passed the bill unanimously, there was some debate when the House voted on it last week. Those opposed to the bill expressed concerns about the state law overruling municipal control over zoning matters.

The bill will now go to Gov. Ned Lamont's desk.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.