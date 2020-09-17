Small group of protesters are following Gov. Lamont to his nonpolitical events

This is the second day in a row protesters are following Governor Lamont and protesting at his non-political events.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A small group of people in the state are growing restless at Governor Lamont's executive orders and mask fines.

FOX61's Taylor DiChello reports from Windsor Locks where less than ten people voiced their opposition to his policies.

This is the second day in a row protesters are following Governor Lamont and protesting at his non-political events. On Thursday it was at the opening of an apartment building in Windsor Locks.

The celebration gave way to a handful of disruptors.

"He’s a tyrant. He is shutting the state down," says Rupert Neve, from Middletown. "People are out of work. Bars are closed. You can’t play football. You gotta wear a face diaper. It’s insane. It’s insane and it’s all political. That’s why it’s political."

The state has been slowly opening back up. Schools have recently opened. Bars remain closed and the CIAC decided to end football. We asked Neve what he believes is political about the opening of an apartment building.

"King Ned is running the state with executive orders," he says.

This is the second day in a row protestors are following Lamont. Wednesday in Berlin, protestors shouted during a downtown development project announcement.

Thursday in Windsor Locks at the opening of the Montgomery Mill apartments, Lamont carried on his speech as protestors shouted.

"Do you know what they want? I’m not sure, do you?" asked Governor Lamont.

"Let people live their lives," says Chris Minutolo from Naugatuck. "I think the general American public, they know what they need to do in order to stay safe in this 'crisis'. If you want to wear a mask that’s your business. If I don’t want to wear a mask, that’s my business and the fact that he issued a $100 fine for that, that he legislated that on his own accord, that is bogus."