Women's World Cup 2022 USA roster to debut 2 Connecticut Sun players

The team features six athletes who have won a combined total of 12 gold medals from the Olympics and the FIBA World Cup.

MONTVILLE, Conn — Two Connecticut Sun players will debut in the 2022 roster for the U.S.A. team in the Women's World Cup, USA basketball announced on Monday.

Brionna Jones, 26, and Alyssa Thomas, 30, will join Breanna Stewart, 27, a former player for the UConn Huskies and gold medalist in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics. Stewart also played in the World Cup in 2014 and 2018 and has won gold medals both times, according to USA basketball's website.

The total roster, selected by the USA Basketball Women's National Team Committee, features six athletes who have won a total of 12 gold medals from the Olympics and the FIBA World Cup.

Alongside the players from Connecticut, the press release announced the following roster: Ariel Atkins and Shakira Austin from the Washington Mystics; Kahleah Cooper from Chicago Sky; Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, and A'ja Wilson from the Las Vegas Aces; Jewell Lloyd from Seattle Storm, and Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney from New York Liberty.

"The U.S. roster features some of our game's brightest stars and I'm excited to lead this team with the goal of winning a fourth consecutive World Cup for the USA," said head coach Cheryl Reeve.

The National Team Committee Chair, Jen Rizzotti, also said that the "commitment these athletes show to their country is unparalleled" and that she looks "forward to watching them take court in Sydney."

The basketball team representing the U.S. is scheduled to play at the FIBA World Cup in Sydney, Australia against Belgium on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. EDT.



Sean Humphrey is an Assignment Editor at FOX61 News. He can be reached at shumphrey@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.