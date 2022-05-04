Seattle Storm waive former UConn guard Evina Westbrook

Westbrook was drafted 21st in this year's WNBA draft.

SEATTLE — Former UConn guard Evina Westbrook has been waived by the Seattle Storm.

The team announced Wednesday evening that Westbrook, alongside Kiki Herbert Harrington and Kennedy Burk would not be making their opening night roster.

ROSTER UPDATE: The Storm has waived Evina Westbrook, Kiki Herbert Harrigan, and Kennedy Burke. pic.twitter.com/UwXShLtek1 — Seattle Storm PR (@SeattleStormPR) May 4, 2022

In her two preseason games with the Storm, Westbrook scored 18 points, with five rebounds and three assists

Westbrook, who just this year was drafted 21st overall by the Storm in the 2022 WNBA Draft, is now amongst a large group of rookie WNBA players who've been waived due to limited roster sports.

There has been pressure from WNBA players for the WNBA to expand the number of teams in the league for this exact reason.

