x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Bonner's 31 points, 11 rebounds lead Sun past Lynx 82-71

Bonner made 10 of 11 free throws — and Connecticut went 23 for 25 from the line — to help reach 30 points for the first time this season.
Credit: AP
Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner blocks a shot attempt by Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride during a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

MONTVILLE, Conn. — DeWanna Bonner scored a season-high 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Connecticut Sun beat the Minnesota Lynx 82-71. 

Bonner made 10 of 11 free throws — and Connecticut went 23 for 25 from the line — to help reach 30 points for the first time this season. It was her fifth double-double.

Jonquel Jones added 20 points and seven rebounds for Connecticut despite being in foul trouble. Sylvia Fowles led Minnesota with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Layshia Clarendon added 15 points and Napheesa Collier scored 11.

RELATED: Biles: Mental health advocacy part of post-Olympic tour

RELATED: Connecticut leaders urge student-athletes to get COVID-19 vaccines

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM