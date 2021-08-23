Connecticut Sun's Jonquel Jones named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

This is the 10th time of her career and the third time this season Jones has received the honor for her on court efforts.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — The WNBA announced Monday that Connecticut Sun star Jonquel Jones was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

The Connecticut Sun forward was recognized after her performance in games between Aug. 15 and Aug. 22.

This is the 10th time of her career and the third time this season Jones has received the honor for her on-court efforts, team officials said in a release.

They added that during the Sun's last three games, Jones averaged 18.7 points per game, led the league for the week in rebounds with 11.7, and averaged 3.3 assists. She also led the league in field goal percentage, shooting .524 percent on 22-of-42 made shots.

Connecticut faces the Las Vegas Aces (17-6) tomorrow, Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m at Mohegan Sun Arena.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.