Norwich Free Academy names new boys basketball coach

NORWICH, Conn. — The boys' basketball team at Norwich Free Academy officially has a new coach.

School officials announced on Friday that Dave Cornish was named head coach.

Athletic Director Roy Wentworth said the school believes it has found a coach who knows the game, how to work with kids, and has a proven track record of success.

"Our athletic teams are committed to more than success on the court or on the field. They are committed to being successful in the classroom and being an integral part of our community." Wentworth added. "Coach Cornish has embraced this approach, and we are excited for him to get started."

Cornish, who coached the Ledyard High School Colonels for the past 10 seasons, thanked the academy and said being named head coach is a tremendous opportunity.

"NFA has a rich history of athletic success. I am excited to continue my career and build on the strong foundation that is here. I am looking forward to representing the Academy on the court and in the community. I can’t wait to get going," he said.

Under Cornish's leadership, Ledyard won five divisional titles, as well as the 2017 Eastern Connecticut Conference tournament title.

Officials say he also led the school to the state semifinals in both 2012 (Class M) and 2014 (Class LL).

