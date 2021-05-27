UConn, Louisville to play in Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase in December

A matchup between Baylor and Michigan will also be featured in the challenge that was cancelled last season due to COVID-19.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — The Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase is scheduled to return to Mohegan Sun Arena on December 19.

Officials announced Thursday that the UConn women's basketball team will face Louisville in the eighth annual showcase.

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said the Huskies are always excited to have the opportunity to play down at Mohegan Sun.

"The Basketball Hall of Fame has put together another great Women's Showcase this season," Auriemma said. "Our fans didn't have an opportunity to see this team in person last season, so I think it'll be a great experience for them and for our players."

Jeff Walz, head coach at Louisville said after being unable to play UConn last season, they are thrilled to continue the rivalry.

A matchup between Baylor and Michigan will also be featured in the challenge that was canceled last season due to COVID-19.

Michigan's Kim Barnes Arico says the showcase will be a tremendous opportunity for us to challenge ourselves at the end of our non-conference season, as we prepare for our Big Ten schedule.

"We're proud to be involved with the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase and to play a quality opponent like Michigan," Baylor head coach Nicki Collen added. "It will be a great opportunity for fans to see some of the nation's top talent, and we are excited to be a part of it."

Information regarding tickets, game times, and more will be released at a later date, officials said.

