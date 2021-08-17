Over 100 attendees held the flag on the field while honor guards took the field and two police officers sang the National Anthem and America the Beautiful.

HARTFORD, Conn. — First Responder night at Dunkin Donuts park kicked off Tuesday night sponsored by NorcomCT. First responders from all over the state were honored during opening ceremonies.

Over 100 attendees held the flag on the field while honor guards took the field and two police officers sang the National Anthem and America the Beautiful.

“It’s nice just to have the camaraderie and be together and see everybody from all the departments because yes we belong to one department but everybody works together at the end of the day,” said Kelly Knolton, Volunteer Firefighter and call taker in Litchfield county.

During a moment of silence photos of Ricardo Torres Jr. a New Haven Fire Firefighter who lost his life while battling a house fire in the City of New Haven on May 12th and Colin McFadden, a Burlington volunteer Firefighter and EMT, who passed away August 10th.

As the game got underway, everyone was hoping for a Yard Goats win. While that didn’t happen those in attendance said it was a great way to unwind.

“This is my second time coming this fear is a little bit more special,” said Chris Edwards, Deputy Fire Chief in Seymour. "To get back on some normalcy in our lives, tonight with our family, relax get everything we do at the firehouse and all the streets out of our minds and just relax and have a good time.”

After Tuesday’s game, the Yard Goats have just 17 more home games.

