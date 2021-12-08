Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Burlington firefighter

On Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the Funk Funeral Home located at 35 Bellevue Avenue in Bristol there will be calling hours from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

BRISTOL, Conn. — The funeral arrangements of the fallen firefighter from the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department were announced by the town of Bristol Tuesday.

Last week while battling a fire in New Hartford, McFadden became ill and was transported to John Dempsey Hospital. He then went under emergency surgery.

During McFadden's care, the medical team discovered a medical condition that caused the sudden illness, said Burlington fire officials. It was announced on August 12, that McFadden had died. McFadden was a six-year veteran in Burlington.

On Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the Funk Funeral Home located at 35 Bellevue Avenue in Bristol there will be calling hours from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are expecting hundreds of visiting firefighters from across the State on Wednesday afternoon for the wake,” said Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu. “They are being directed to park at Centre Square and shuttle busses will be provided to and from the funeral home throughout the visiting hours, leaving the Funk Funeral Home and library parking lots for family and friends.”

The funeral will take place on Thursday at the Saint Matthew Church, 120 Church Avenue, at 11 a.m.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the Federal Hill area on Wednesday afternoon and evening, and the Forestville area surrounding the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bellevue Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Sessions Street to Beleden Gardens Drive for portions of these two days. Church Avenue will be closed between Washington Street and Central Street on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“This has been a large logistical feat over the last few days,” said Zoppo-Sassu. “Burlington First Selectman Ted Shafer and I would like to thank all the various departments for their attention to detail and commitment to ensuring that the wake and funeral are executed flawlessly, and with respect to Firefighter McFadden. The Burlington Volunteer Fire Department, Bristol CERT, Police Traffic Lieutenant Matthew Moskowitz, the Library and Public Works staff have all played pivotal roles.”

The funeral procession will leave the church and make its way to St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

