Travelers Championship announces ticket programs for healthcare workers, first responders, military, children 15 & under

This will allow these groups to get special advanced ticket access to attend the tournament at TPC River Highlands in June.

CROMWELL, Conn. — The Travelers Championship announced on Wednesday special advance-registration ticket programs for healthcare workers, first responders, military members and veterans, and children 15 and under.

Healthcare workers and first responders can receive a one-day grounds ticket to this year’s tournament. A maximum of 400 tickets will be available each day for spectators starting June 21.

This program is available to U.S.-based medical professionals who are licensed and includes current and former EMTs, paramedics, nurses and hospital staff (including physicians, physician assistants, technicians and therapists).

Eligible first responder groups include current and former EMTs, firefighters and law enforcement.

Online registration will be available starting May 18. Click here for more information.

One-day grounds tickets will be available to active, guard, reserve, and retired military service members, along with U.S. veterans, compliments of Trinity Health Of New England. Registration is required and proof of eligibility will allow recipients to secure one digital ticket for the day of their choice, as well as up to two tickets for their dependents. This program will open on June 1. Click here for more information.

Active, guard, reserve, and retired military service members and U.S. veterans will once again have complimentary access to the Patriots’ Outpost, a hospitality venue located to the left of the ninth fairway that will offer free lunch provided by Aramark from June 21 through June 25. Guests will also be able to relax and watch the tournament from an open-air, covered seating area.

Tickets that are part of the health care worker/first responder and military/U.S. veteran programs must be redeemed online prior to arriving at TPC River Highlands.

All children 15 and under will receive complimentary grounds access with a ticketed adult. The Kids Admission Program will be facilitated at tournament entrances from June 21 through June 25. Click here for more information.

“This is one small gesture we can make to show our appreciation to so many deserving members of our community and we’re thankful to SERVPRO and Trinity Health Of New England for making it possible,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “With the best players in the world competing, this year promises to be an unforgettable experience and we’re looking forward to having healthcare workers, first responders, military members and veterans join us.”

The 2023 Travelers Championship will be held June 19-25 at TPC River Highlands. Spectators can attend starting on June 21.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

