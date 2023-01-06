The countdown to the Travelers Championship is on, and fans should expect more

The 2023 tournament is “even bigger than its ever been.”

CROMWELL, Conn. — There will be more venues for visitors, more sponsor suites and tents, and, they said more top golfers at this year's Travelers Championship in Cromwell.

Nathan Grube, who is in his 19th year as the tournament director said as he was watching stands being constructed around him at the 18th hole, “This is the largest build we’ve ever had, this is kind of the first year things have been back that this scale since --because the last three years have been limited.”

Andy Bessette, the Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers said the player field this year is as strong as he has ever seen it – and he has been involved with the tournament since 2007.

“We will have 37 of the top 43 golfers in the world, which is huge,” said Bessette. "The fans will be super proud of what is going to be here.”

Another element that Travelers Championship brass is focused on – beyond the golf course, is supporting local charities.

"Last year we gave over 2.5 million, this year we went to get to 3 million and over if we can and give it to over 125 charities again," Bessette said, “

"At the end of the day, the charities win and I’ll never get tired of saying that," Grube said,

The 2023 Travelers Championship begins with the celebrity pro-am on June 21, the Tournament play starts on June 22. To learn more, click here.

