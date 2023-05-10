Top-ranked Jon Rahm commits to 2023 Travelers Championship

Rahm, currently ranked No. 1 in the world, is among the current top six players in the World Golf Ranking to compete in Travelers this year.

CROMWELL, Conn. — As the 2023 Travelers Championship gets closer, more top players are committing to compete on the green.

No. 1 world-ranked player Jon Rahm is the latest to sign on to compete at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. This will be his fourth appearance at the Travelers Championship.

So far this PGA Tour season, he has won four tournaments, including the Masters.

“We’ll have an impressive player field for fans to watch and root for, and I know a number of them will be pulling hard for Jon,” Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube said. “We want the best in the world coming to Connecticut, and Jon has established himself at No. 1 by having an incredible year so far.”

The 2023 Travelers Championship tournament will be held June 19-25 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. Details on purchasing tickets can be found here.

