Fan Zone open for spectators at Travelers Championship for first time in years

The last time the Fan Zone was open was back in 2019, COVID pandemic forced the popular fan area to remain closed.

CROMWELL, Conn. — The Travelers Championship's Fan Zone is back open, filled with food and fun for the whole family!

"It's really fun!" said 8-year-old Mason Manning of West Hartford. "We're excited to see the course and watch the players," added his father, Matt Manning.

On Wednesday, it rained out on the green but it didn't rain on anyone's parade, especially for fans inside the Fan Zone, back open for the first time since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ok HOW cool is the @TravelersChamp fan zone!? There’s PGA Tour 2k21 which actually features the TPC River Highlands, mini golf games and a chipping challenge! @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/Axpa5icyvc — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) June 22, 2022

"We enjoy coming out here, we come here pretty much every Wednesday every year and we’re happy to have this Fan Zone back it gives my kids something to do," said one spectator.

From miniature golf to the PGA Tour 2k21 video game, there's something for everyone.

"If fans want a break of watching the real golf they can come in here and take their own shots," said Matt Whitmer with Travelers. "The cool thing about it is that the fans can play TPC River Highlands, which is the venue of the Travelers Championship, in the video game setting."

Fans had everything they needed to get in on the action and win some prizes, like with the popular Chipping Challenge. Players have to land the ball on the Travelers umbrella or better yet, right in the hole.

The game also teaches the ropes to young golfers.

A rainy start to the morning @TravelersChamp 🌧 @RachPiscitelli and I are live at the FAN ZONE this morning which is open for the first time since 2019! pic.twitter.com/Jk7vsxDPV9 — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) June 22, 2022

"They really enjoy it, it teaches them a lot of good lessons like to to be patient and listen to rules," said father of 7-year-old Oscar and 3-year-old Chase who participated in the game.

Fans kicked off the week with not only the food and fun, but also with all the action out on the course.

This chipping challenge is WAY harder than it looks, I swung and missed three times 😎 @FOX61News @TravelersChamp pic.twitter.com/N3Y1nAmiV0 — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) June 22, 2022

"It's pretty cool, I like being here and watching people play golf and stuff like that," said Luke Archibald of Rocky Hill.

For Archibald and his father, the tournament is a tradition dating back generations.

"Everyone likes to share the experiences with their son so I’ve been looking forward to it," said Matthew Archibald.

The Fan Zone is open every day for the remainder of the week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The games are free and fun for the whole family.

