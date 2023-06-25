Keegan Bradley wins 2023 Travelers Championship

Bradley, who has lived in and around New England his whole life, is a first-time Travelers champion and this is his sixth career tournament win.

CROMWELL, Conn. — Keegan Bradley has finally conquered Connecticut and has won the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands with a score of -23.

Bradley, who has lived in and around New England his whole life, is a first-time Travelers champion and this is his sixth career tournament win. He was in the lead for the tournament since Friday.

He previously finished tied for second back in 2019 when Chez Reavie won the tournament.

Bradley won the ZOZO championship earlier in the PGA TOUR.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.