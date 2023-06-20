2023 Travelers Championship: Everything you need to know

Example video title will go here for this video

Everything you need to know to be ready for the week at TPC River Highlands.

But this guide will let you know everything that you need to be prepared.

The grounds at TPC are always packed with fans from across the country and globe to see not only what the tournament brings, but in terms of food, amenities, and activities, which never disappoints. That means thousands upon thousands will be coming making for a hectic and overwhelming journey to the tournament.

But this year, expectations are at an all-time high as the PGA has elevated the 2023 Travelers Championship, which means players will compete for a tournament-record $20 million purse. The best golf has to offer is expected in search of the grand prize.

This annual tournament has been a staple in Connecticut for decades, featuring memorable moments from legendary players.

It's that time of the year again when the world's greatest golfers descend on TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, for the coveted Travelers Championship .

2022 : Xander Schauffele won the 2022 Travelers Championship on Sunday in dramatic fashion, overcoming a late deficit and finishing with a tap-in birdie. Schauffele shot a 2-under par 68 in his closing round at TPC River Highlands, winning the tournament over J.T. Poston and Sahith Theegala. It marks Schauffele’s sixth career victory on the PGA Tour and second of that season.

2020 : Dustin Johnson won the 2020 Travelers Championship, extending the longest current streak on the PGA TOUR for consecutive seasons with a victory. Johnson shot a 3-under-par 67 at TPC River Highlands, winning by one shot over 2014 tournament winner Kevin Streelman.

2017 : Then 23-year-old Jordan Spieth made his Tournament debut this year and held the outright lead after each of the first three rounds, but was caught on Sunday by Daniel Berger. They went into a playoff and on the first extra hole, Spieth’s drive clipped a tree but the ball bounced into the fairway, while Berger drove into the left rough. Spieth’s approach would land in a greenside bunker. Faced with a 20-yard bunker shot, Spieth would claim the Travelers Championship with one unforgettable swing. He holed out from the bunker for birdie and followed with one of the best celebrations in Travelers Championship history, joyously tossing his club and jumping up and chest-bumping caddie Michael Greller. Berger’s birdie putt to tie slid past the hole, giving Jordan Spieth his 10th PGA TOUR victory.

2010 : Bubba Watson trailed by six strokes heading into Sunday, but shot a final round 66 to finish in a three-way tie at 14-under par with Scott Verplank and Corey Pavin. They had to go to a second playoff hole which was moved to the par-3 16th hole where Verplank failed to make par and Watson made a two-putt par to earn his first career PGA Tour victory. Watson later won his second Tournament in 2015 and his third in 2018.

2007 : This was the first year the Tournament was called the Travelers Championship. Hunter Mahan beat Jay Williamson in an electric sudden-death playoff to become the newly sponsored tournament's first winner.

2006 : In what was then called the Buick Championship since 2004, Fairfield native J.J. Henry lead by 2 after the third round and won at -14 for the Tournament.

2002 : Phil Mickelson came back from an unbelievable five shots back on Sunday to become the first Canon GHO Champion to successfully defend his title. That Tournament had a record 323,000 spectators.

2001 : Phil Mickelson got his first Tournament victory on the final hole – capping a week that saw former champions Arnold Palmer and Lee Trevino and record crowds of more than 318,000 fans celebrate the Canon GHO’s 50th anniversary.

1985 : This year was when Canon USA’s long-term involvement with the Tournament began. Phil Blackmar won in the first playoff hole over Jodie Mudd and Dan Pohl.

1984 : The tournament moved away from the Wethersfield Country Club to the first tournament at the TPC of Connecticut (later renamed the TPC at River Highlands). Peter Jacobsen captured the victory.

1973 : This was the first year of American singer, dancer, actor, comedian, film producer, and television director Sammy Davis Jr.’s 16-year affiliation with the Tournament. His involvement would help attract world-famous celebrities. Billy Casper won by a stroke over Bruce Devlin to take home the trophy for his fourth and final time.

1967 : The tournament's name was changed to the Greater Hartford Open. Charlie Sifford won his first tournament that year.

1956 : Golf legend Arnold Palmer won his first PGA TOUR tournament in the U.S. in Hartford. He'd later win his second ICO in 1960.

1952: The tournament began being called the Insurance City Open at the Wethersfield Country Club. Ted Kroll won the inaugural ICO by four strokes.

The Travelers Championship has had no shortage of memorable moments and memorable tournament winners. The Traveler's sponsorship dates back only to 2007, but the tournament dates all the way back to 1952. Between then and now, history was made.

The Field :

The player field at this year's Tournament is better than ever as the $20 million pool for the elevated tournament has drawn some of golf's biggest names. Hundreds come out to compete over the four-day competition, but these are some of the more notable names to keep an eye out for.

Jon Rahm

No. 2 world-ranked player Jon Rahm has signed to compete at the Tournament for the fourth time in his already impressive career.

So far this PGA Tour season, he has won four tournaments, including the Masters.

The highest he's finished at the Travelers Championship was in 2016 when he was tied for 25th.

Draft Kings Odds: +1000 to win

Fanduel Odds: +1000 to win

Xander Schauffelle

No. 5 world-ranked and 2022 Travelers Champion Xander Schaufelle has decided to defend his title in this year's Tournament.

Last year’s victory was his sixth career win on the PGA TOUR. This will be the fifth Travelers Championship appearance for Schauffele.

The 28-year-old San Diego native won the gold medal last year by one stroke during the Tokyo Olympics.

In 2021, Schauffele saw a record eight top-10 finishes on the PGA TOUR, including three tournaments where he finished second.

Since the start of the 2018 season, Schauffele has had 29 top-10 finishes.

Draft Kings Odds: +1200 to win

Fanduel Odds: +1200 to win

Rory Mcllroy

No. 3 world-ranked Rory Mcllroy will be participating in the Travelers Championship for the fifth time in his long career.

McIlroy is a 23-time winner on the PGA TOUR and has been named PGA TOUR Player of the Year three times. His most recent PGA TOUR victory came earlier this season when he defended his title at The CJ Cup in South Carolina.

He won three tournaments during the 2022 season, including the TOUR Championship, which earned McIlroy his third season-long FedExCup points title.

Draft Kings Odds: +1000 to win

Fanduel Odds: +1000 to win

Scottie Scheffler

No. 1 world-ranked and reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler has committed to play.

This will be Scheffler's fourth straight appearance at TPC River Highlands but has never taken home the trophy.

Scheffler won the Masters in 2021.

Draft Kings Odds: +600 to win

Fanduel Odds: +550 to win

Wyndham Clark

No. 32 world-ranked and U.S. Open Champion Wyndham Clark is looking to keep rolling at Travelers as this past weekend, he took home to glory in Los Angeles.

Clark battled Mcllroy and Rickie Fowler throughout the tournament and outlasted the field. He delivered clutch shot after clutch shot to hold off the competition.

He won in only his seventh start in a major and it came six weeks after he captured his first PGA Tour title.

Draft Kings Odds: +3500 to win

Fanduel Odds: +3500 to win

Patrick Cantlay

No. 4 world-ranked Patrick Cantlay will be joining the field at Travelers as well.

Cantlay played the lowest single-round score by an amateur in PGA Tour history when he shot a 10-under-par 60 in the second round of the 2011 Travelers Championship as a 19-year-old UCLA student. It remains the best score of his PGA Tour career.

Cantlay has six PGA Tour victories to his name – four of which came in the 2021 season – and he is the reigning FedExCup champion and PGA Tour Player of the Year.

Draft Kings Odds: +1000 to win

Fanduel Odds: +1000 to win

Tony Finau

No. 12 world-ranked Tony Finau will be joining the pack at TPC River Highlands.

Finau is a five-time PGA Tour winner with his most recent win at the Cadence Bank Houston Open earlier this season.

Finau won his first PGA tour in 2016 at the Puerto Rico Open.

Draft Kings Odds: +2500 to win

Fanduel Odds: +2800 to win

Justin Thomas

No. 15 world-ranked 15-time PGA TOUR winner Justin Thomas has committed to Travelers.

This will be his eighth tournament appearance at TPC River Highlands.

Thomas has won at least one PGA TOUR event in seven consecutive seasons, tied with Jon Rahm for the TOUR’s longest active streak. Included among his TOUR victories are two major titles. He won the PGA Championship in 2017 and 2022, and THE PLAYERS Championship in 2021.

Thomas also helped Team USA retain the Presidents Cup in 2022.

Draft Kings Odds: +4500 to win

Fanduel Odds: +5000 to win

Max Homa

No. 6 world-ranked Max Homa will be participating in the Travelers Championship as well.

Homa is a six-time winner on the PGA TOUR and has two wins and four other top-10 finishes this season.

Homa’s first win on TOUR came in 2019 at the Wells Fargo Championship, a tournament he won again in 2022. He played on the U.S. Presidents Cup team in 2022, going a perfect 4-0 in the Americans’ victory.

Draft Kings Odds: +4000 to win

Fanduel Odds: +4000 to win