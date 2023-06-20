2023 Travelers Championship: Everything you need to know
Everything you need to know to be ready for the week at TPC River Highlands.
It's that time of the year again when the world's greatest golfers descend on TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, for the coveted Travelers Championship.
This annual tournament has been a staple in Connecticut for decades, featuring memorable moments from legendary players.
But this year, expectations are at an all-time high as the PGA has elevated the 2023 Travelers Championship, which means players will compete for a tournament-record $20 million purse. The best golf has to offer is expected in search of the grand prize.
The grounds at TPC are always packed with fans from across the country and globe to see not only what the tournament brings, but in terms of food, amenities, and activities, which never disappoints. That means thousands upon thousands will be coming making for a hectic and overwhelming journey to the tournament.
But this guide will let you know everything that you need to be prepared.
History:
The Travelers Championship has had no shortage of memorable moments and memorable tournament winners. The Traveler's sponsorship dates back only to 2007, but the tournament dates all the way back to 1952. Between then and now, history was made.
1952: The tournament began being called the Insurance City Open at the Wethersfield Country Club. Ted Kroll won the inaugural ICO by four strokes.
1956: Golf legend Arnold Palmer won his first PGA TOUR tournament in the U.S. in Hartford. He'd later win his second ICO in 1960.
1967: The tournament's name was changed to the Greater Hartford Open. Charlie Sifford won his first tournament that year.
1973: This was the first year of American singer, dancer, actor, comedian, film producer, and television director Sammy Davis Jr.’s 16-year affiliation with the Tournament. His involvement would help attract world-famous celebrities. Billy Casper won by a stroke over Bruce Devlin to take home the trophy for his fourth and final time.
1984: The tournament moved away from the Wethersfield Country Club to the first tournament at the TPC of Connecticut (later renamed the TPC at River Highlands). Peter Jacobsen captured the victory.
1985: This year was when Canon USA’s long-term involvement with the Tournament began. Phil Blackmar won in the first playoff hole over Jodie Mudd and Dan Pohl.
2001: Phil Mickelson got his first Tournament victory on the final hole – capping a week that saw former champions Arnold Palmer and Lee Trevino and record crowds of more than 318,000 fans celebrate the Canon GHO’s 50th anniversary.
2002: Phil Mickelson came back from an unbelievable five shots back on Sunday to become the first Canon GHO Champion to successfully defend his title. That Tournament had a record 323,000 spectators.
2006: In what was then called the Buick Championship since 2004, Fairfield native J.J. Henry lead by 2 after the third round and won at -14 for the Tournament.
2007: This was the first year the Tournament was called the Travelers Championship. Hunter Mahan beat Jay Williamson in an electric sudden-death playoff to become the newly sponsored tournament's first winner.
2010: Bubba Watson trailed by six strokes heading into Sunday, but shot a final round 66 to finish in a three-way tie at 14-under par with Scott Verplank and Corey Pavin. They had to go to a second playoff hole which was moved to the par-3 16th hole where Verplank failed to make par and Watson made a two-putt par to earn his first career PGA Tour victory. Watson later won his second Tournament in 2015 and his third in 2018.
2017: Then 23-year-old Jordan Spieth made his Tournament debut this year and held the outright lead after each of the first three rounds, but was caught on Sunday by Daniel Berger. They went into a playoff and on the first extra hole, Spieth’s drive clipped a tree but the ball bounced into the fairway, while Berger drove into the left rough. Spieth’s approach would land in a greenside bunker. Faced with a 20-yard bunker shot, Spieth would claim the Travelers Championship with one unforgettable swing. He holed out from the bunker for birdie and followed with one of the best celebrations in Travelers Championship history, joyously tossing his club and jumping up and chest-bumping caddie Michael Greller. Berger’s birdie putt to tie slid past the hole, giving Jordan Spieth his 10th PGA TOUR victory.
2020: Dustin Johnson won the 2020 Travelers Championship, extending the longest current streak on the PGA TOUR for consecutive seasons with a victory. Johnson shot a 3-under-par 67 at TPC River Highlands, winning by one shot over 2014 tournament winner Kevin Streelman.
2022: Xander Schauffele won the 2022 Travelers Championship on Sunday in dramatic fashion, overcoming a late deficit and finishing with a tap-in birdie. Schauffele shot a 2-under par 68 in his closing round at TPC River Highlands, winning the tournament over J.T. Poston and Sahith Theegala. It marks Schauffele’s sixth career victory on the PGA Tour and second of that season.
To see every Tournament winner from every year, click here.
The Field:
The player field at this year's Tournament is better than ever as the $20 million pool for the elevated tournament has drawn some of golf's biggest names. Hundreds come out to compete over the four-day competition, but these are some of the more notable names to keep an eye out for.
Jon Rahm
No. 2 world-ranked player Jon Rahm has signed to compete at the Tournament for the fourth time in his already impressive career.
So far this PGA Tour season, he has won four tournaments, including the Masters.
The highest he's finished at the Travelers Championship was in 2016 when he was tied for 25th.
Draft Kings Odds: +1000 to win
Fanduel Odds: +1000 to win
Xander Schauffelle
No. 5 world-ranked and 2022 Travelers Champion Xander Schaufelle has decided to defend his title in this year's Tournament.
Last year’s victory was his sixth career win on the PGA TOUR. This will be the fifth Travelers Championship appearance for Schauffele.
The 28-year-old San Diego native won the gold medal last year by one stroke during the Tokyo Olympics.
In 2021, Schauffele saw a record eight top-10 finishes on the PGA TOUR, including three tournaments where he finished second.
Since the start of the 2018 season, Schauffele has had 29 top-10 finishes.
Draft Kings Odds: +1200 to win
Fanduel Odds: +1200 to win
Rory Mcllroy
No. 3 world-ranked Rory Mcllroy will be participating in the Travelers Championship for the fifth time in his long career.
McIlroy is a 23-time winner on the PGA TOUR and has been named PGA TOUR Player of the Year three times. His most recent PGA TOUR victory came earlier this season when he defended his title at The CJ Cup in South Carolina.
He won three tournaments during the 2022 season, including the TOUR Championship, which earned McIlroy his third season-long FedExCup points title.
Draft Kings Odds: +1000 to win
Fanduel Odds: +1000 to win
Scottie Scheffler
No. 1 world-ranked and reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler has committed to play.
This will be Scheffler's fourth straight appearance at TPC River Highlands but has never taken home the trophy.
Scheffler won the Masters in 2021.
Draft Kings Odds: +600 to win
Fanduel Odds: +550 to win
Wyndham Clark
No. 32 world-ranked and U.S. Open Champion Wyndham Clark is looking to keep rolling at Travelers as this past weekend, he took home to glory in Los Angeles.
Clark battled Mcllroy and Rickie Fowler throughout the tournament and outlasted the field. He delivered clutch shot after clutch shot to hold off the competition.
He won in only his seventh start in a major and it came six weeks after he captured his first PGA Tour title.
Draft Kings Odds: +3500 to win
Fanduel Odds: +3500 to win
Patrick Cantlay
No. 4 world-ranked Patrick Cantlay will be joining the field at Travelers as well.
Cantlay played the lowest single-round score by an amateur in PGA Tour history when he shot a 10-under-par 60 in the second round of the 2011 Travelers Championship as a 19-year-old UCLA student. It remains the best score of his PGA Tour career.
Cantlay has six PGA Tour victories to his name – four of which came in the 2021 season – and he is the reigning FedExCup champion and PGA Tour Player of the Year.
Draft Kings Odds: +1000 to win
Fanduel Odds: +1000 to win
Tony Finau
No. 12 world-ranked Tony Finau will be joining the pack at TPC River Highlands.
Finau is a five-time PGA Tour winner with his most recent win at the Cadence Bank Houston Open earlier this season.
Finau won his first PGA tour in 2016 at the Puerto Rico Open.
Draft Kings Odds: +2500 to win
Fanduel Odds: +2800 to win
Justin Thomas
No. 15 world-ranked 15-time PGA TOUR winner Justin Thomas has committed to Travelers.
This will be his eighth tournament appearance at TPC River Highlands.
Thomas has won at least one PGA TOUR event in seven consecutive seasons, tied with Jon Rahm for the TOUR’s longest active streak. Included among his TOUR victories are two major titles. He won the PGA Championship in 2017 and 2022, and THE PLAYERS Championship in 2021.
Thomas also helped Team USA retain the Presidents Cup in 2022.
Draft Kings Odds: +4500 to win
Fanduel Odds: +5000 to win
Max Homa
No. 6 world-ranked Max Homa will be participating in the Travelers Championship as well.
Homa is a six-time winner on the PGA TOUR and has two wins and four other top-10 finishes this season.
Homa’s first win on TOUR came in 2019 at the Wells Fargo Championship, a tournament he won again in 2022. He played on the U.S. Presidents Cup team in 2022, going a perfect 4-0 in the Americans’ victory.
Draft Kings Odds: +4000 to win
Fanduel Odds: +4000 to win
To see the full list of players click here.
Activities/Food:
World-class golfers aren't the only draw to TPC River Highlands. The grounds in Cromwell offer much more to the fan experience with a wide variety of foods and activities for all ages to enjoy.
Venues
Casamigos House of Friends - 9 Green
New this year - The Casamigos House of Friends is a tented venue featuring a bar, snacks, and views of the action.
Hartford HealthCare Sports Zone - 15 Tee
Enjoy close-up views of the 15th tee and 16th green and get advice from sports health experts.
Stanley Black & Decker Lounge - 18 Fairway
Want to be close to the action on 18? Visit the Stanley Black & Decker
Lounge on the 18th Fairway.
Tito's Stillhouse Lounge - 17 Green
Watch golf on the exciting 17th hole in Tito's Stillhouse Lounge. Enjoy covered seating and signature cocktails.
Patriots' Outpost - Left of 9 Fairway
The Patriots’ Outpost is a complimentary hospitality venue that will offer complimentary lunch provided by Aramark Corporation from June 21 to June 25 for all active, guard, reserve, and retired military service members and U.S. veterans.
Bars
Fever-Tree Bar - Fan Zone
Meiomi Wine Bar - Event Lawn
Mount Gay Rum Shop - Practice Facility
Truly Bar - Fan Zone
Special Seating
The below areas offer complimentary seating options for all fans. Collapsible chairs without a sleeve are permitted throughout the grounds. If you do not bring a chair – new this year, you can rent a chair with Mastercard. The backpack-style chairs are lightweight and easy to carry on the course. Chair inventory is limited.
ProHealth Physicians “Birdie’s Eye” View Adirondack Seating - Between Holes 2 and 5
Seabourn Cruise Line Observation Deck - 9 Green
Bleacher Seating - 8 Green, 8 Tee, 10 Tee, 11 Tee
Mastercard Chair Rentals - 9 Green
Stanley Black & Decker Fan Zone
This area at TPC River Highlands is the place to be for families to enjoy plenty of activities for those of all ages. It is located between Holes 1 and 18
Birdies for Charity
The Birdies for Charity booth gives top fundraising charities the opportunity to showcase their organization and missions throughout the week. Visit the Birdies for Charity booth to interact with the charity of the day, learn about their mission and potentially donate to the cause! Along with highlighting deserving nonprofits, Renee DiNino, the On Air Personality for The River 105.9, will be in the booth interviewing charities throughout the week.
PGA Tour Training
NOBULL, Hyperice, and WHOOP are teaming up to offer an all-new immersive experience for fans. PGA TOUR Training will highlight the training experience for PGA TOUR athletes and give fans a glimpse of what it is like to train like the pros.
The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp
The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp will have family-friendly crafts and games available all week. Stop by to learn a new craft during one of their scheduled demos or challenge your friend to a game of giant Connect-Four.
Titleist/GOLFTEC Performance Center by Charles Schwab
Check out the Titleist / Golftec Performance Center presented by Charles Schwab where you can receive your free custom lesson from a PGA Teaching professional and demo the latest Titleist clubs.
Travelers | Chip It for Charity!
Put your skills to the test for a good cause at the Travelers Chipping Challenge on our replica 15 ½ hole. For each hole-in-one or ball that lands on the floating umbrella throughout the week, Travelers will make a donation to The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.
Also, try your hand at Golden Tee and Skeeball or in the Gaming Lounge where you can hit the links just like the pros playing PGA Tour 2K23. You can bring the kids over for face painting, coloring fun, and take a break in their lounge.
Trinity Health Of New England
Stop by the Trinity Health Of New England Rest & Recharge Zone, offering a cool and comfortable place to get off your feet. The Rest & Recharge Zone is a fully air-conditioned area, outfitted with comfortable furniture and baby privacy rooms, including changing tables and a quiet, cool place for feeding. There is also a TV showing the tournament.
For the full list click here.
Tickets:
Travelers are offering three different sets of tickets for fans coming to the tournament. Grounds admission, the Champions Club, and the Mohegan Sun Club.
All three packages offer different experiences at different price ranges.
Grounds
A Grounds Ticket will give guests access to the course. Several concessions locations will be available on-site for ticket holders to purchase food and beverages. With the purchase of a Grounds Ticket, you'll have access to multiple Open to Public Venues, as well as all fan amenities, including the Stanley Black & Decker Fan Zone.
Prices:
Wednesday: $73
Thursday - Friday: $88
Saturday - Sunday: $93
Mohegan Sun Club
The Mohegan Sun Club offers guests an open-air venue overlooking the action on the 16th and 17th holes.
The Mohegan Sun Club will be larger and completely covered, including the table and stadium seating. Complimentary lunch service from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and non-alcoholic beverages are included with a ticket to the venue. Ticket holders also get two drink vouchers, upon arrival to the venue, valid for beer, wine and hard seltzer. Additional alcoholic beverages, including liquor service, are available for purchase at the bars.
The Mohegan Sun Club is located on the player's left of the 17th tee box and is open Thursday–Sunday. Each digital Mohegan Sun Club ticket will be day-specific and will give guests access to the Mohegan Sun Club and the tournament grounds.
Children, ages 3 and older, must have the appropriate ticket to enter a hospitality venue. Complimentary admission for children 15 and under allows Grounds access only.
Prices:
Thursday: $175
Friday - Sunday $195
Champions Club
The Champions Club offers a complimentary lunch service from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a full-service bar in a climate-controlled premium atmosphere. In addition, the venue offers covered, open-air stadium seating, as well as multiple networking areas for guests to enjoy one of the best views of the 18th Green.
The Champions Club is located on the player right of the 18th Green and is open Wednesday–Sunday. Each digital Champions Club ticket will be day-specific and will provide guests with access to the Champions Club and the tournament grounds.
Children, ages 3 and older, must have the appropriate ticket to enter a hospitality venue. Complimentary admission for children 15 and under allows Grounds access only.
Prices:
Wednesday: $170
Thursday & Saturday: $315
Friday & Sunday: $335
Click here to purchase tickets
Special Programs
Healthcare workers and first responders can receive a one-day grounds ticket to this year’s tournament. A maximum of 400 tickets will be available each day for spectators starting June 21.
This program is available to U.S.-based medical professionals who are licensed and includes current and former EMTs, paramedics, nurses and hospital staff (including physicians, physician assistants, technicians and therapists).
Eligible first responder groups include current and former EMTs, firefighters and law enforcement.
One-day grounds tickets will be available to active, guard, reserve, and retired military service members, along with U.S. veterans, compliments of Trinity Health Of New England. Registration is required and proof of eligibility will allow recipients to secure one digital ticket for the day of their choice, as well as up to two tickets for their dependents.
Active, guard, reserve, and retired military service members and U.S. veterans will once again have complimentary access to the Patriots’ Outpost, a hospitality venue located to the left of the ninth fairway that will offer free lunch provided by Aramark from June 21 through June 25. Guests will also be able to relax and watch the tournament from an open-air, covered seating area.
Tickets that are part of the health care worker/first responder and military/U.S. veteran programs must be redeemed online prior to arriving at TPC River Highlands.
All children 15 and under will receive complimentary grounds access with a ticketed adult. The Kids Admission Program will be facilitated at tournament entrances from June 21 through June 25.
Mastercard is offering preferred pricing from Thursday through Sunday of the tournament if you use that card. You can save up to 10% off all tickets at the grounds. However, terms apply.
Directions/Parking:
Directions
GPS Address: 674 Main Street, Cromwell, CT 06416
From the North
I-91 South to Exit 23/West St., Rocky Hill. Left at the end of the ramp onto West St. Continue straight to the intersection of Rt. 99. Right onto Rt. 99 (Silas Deane Highway), 2 miles to TPC River Highlands. Follow signs for GOLD LOT.
From the South
I-91 North to Exit 22 to Rt. 9 South. Take Exit 27: CT-372 (Change from Exit 19). Right at the end of the ramp onto West St. Immediately right onto Rt. 3 for 1 mile. Turn right onto Court St., follow to the end, left onto Rt. 99 (Main St.), 1/2 mile to TPC River Highlands. Follow signs for GOLD LOT.
From the East
Rt. 9 North through Middletown. Exit 25: CT-99 from Route 9 North (Change from Exit 18) Cromwell/Rocky Hill. Follow signs through Cromwell to TPC River Highlands. Follow signs for GOLD LOT.
From the West
Rt. 9 South to Exit 27: CT-372 (Change from Exit 19). Right at the end of the ramp onto West St. Immediately right onto Rt. 3 for 1 mile. Turn right onto Court St., follow to the end, left onto Rt. 99 (Main St.), 1/2 mile to TPC River Highlands. Follow signs for GOLD LOT.
Parking
General parking is included with each ticket on a first-come, first-served basis.
Special needs parking
Parking for spectators with disabilities will be available again at the tournament for vehicles with a valid state permit. A complimentary wheelchair-accessible shuttle will also be available from the lot to the main entrance.
How to Watch:
Watch
ESPN+: The streaming service will stream every round of the tournament but you must be a paid subscriber to use the platform.
CBS, Paramount+: The third round on Saturday, June 24 and the final round on Sunday, June 25 (both from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.) will be available there.
Listen
SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio: Channel 92 will be the place to go for play-by-play during the tournament.
FOX61 Coverage
FOX61 will be live from TPC River Highlands at our broadcast booth from June 21 to June 23 for our morning and evening broadcasts. You will be able to see highlights and stories from the Travelers Championship when you tune in. Our coverage will also exist on our online and social media platforms. We will bring your interviews from the players, key storylines, and fan reactions to all things Travelers.
FOX61 reporters will be working throughout the week covering the tournament so make sure to tune in and say 'hello' if you see us!
