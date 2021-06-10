Phil Mickelson commits to Travelers Championship

The member of the World Golf Hall of Fame won Travelers in 2001 and 2002.

CROMWELL, Conn. — After becoming the oldest player to win a major championship last month, Phil Mickelson will be looking to carry that momentum by announcing his commitment to the 2021 Travelers Championship.

“Phil has cemented his place among the very best to ever play the game of golf, and we are excited to have him join us this year,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “He’s been a fan favorite around the world for decades, winning every step of the way and thrilling spectators with his play and accomplishments. This is fantastic news for this year’s tournament.”

The member of the World Golf Hall of Fame has won Travelers in 2001 and 2002. Mickelson is the only golfer to win at TPC River Highlands in consecutive years.

“When a lot of fans think about golf, they think of Phil Mickelson, and I know they’ll be rooting hard for him again at TPC River Highlands,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President, and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “Winning the PGA Championship at 50 is a tremendous accomplishment. I know Phil is excited to return to Connecticut and play in front of the fans who have always supported him.”

Mickelson joins other top golf from around the USA and the world like Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, and Rickie Fowler.

The Travelers Championship will begin on June 21 through 27.

