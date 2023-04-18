Tony Finau added to 2023 Travelers Championship

Finau is currently No. 16 in the Official World Golf Ranking and is a five-time PGA Tour winner.

CROMWELL, Conn. — The 2023 Travelers Championship's player roster keeps growing, with Tony Finau announcing his eighth appearance in the tournament Tuesday.

Finau is currently No. 16 in the Official World Golf Ranking and is a five-time PGA Tour winner.

His most recent win was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open earlier this season.

Finau won his first PGA tour in 2016 at the Puerto Rico Open.

“Tony has been one of the best players on the PGA TOUR throughout his career, and we’re thrilled that he’ll be joining us this year,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “With the field continuing to build and featuring more of the top TOUR players like Tony, we’re encouraging fans to get their tickets early since certain tournament days and hospitality venues could sell out.”

The 2023 Travelers Championship tournament will be held June 19-25 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. Details on purchasing tickets can be found here.

