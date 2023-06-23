Travelers Championship pushes back third-round tee times Saturday

Groups will go off in threesomes from bother 1 tee and 10 tee starting at 10:45 a.m.

CROMWELL, Conn. — Get your umbrellas out. The Travelers Championship is pushing back third-round tee times on Saturday due to weather concerns.

Travelers made the announcement on Friday evening.

Groups will go off in threesomes from both the 1st tee and 10th tee starting at 10:45 a.m.

The final group is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m.

Gates will open at 9:30 a.m. and hospitality at 10 a.m.

