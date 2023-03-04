QU Men's Ice Hockey team heading to Tampa for Frozen Four

This is the team's third Frozen Four appearance in 11 years.

HAMDEN, Conn. — The Men's Ice Hockey team at Quinnipiac University is making history, heading to Tampa, Fl. for the Frozen Four on Thursday.

On Monday, the Mount Carmel Campus hosted a rally and send-off for the team. It's their third time getting to the Frozen Four in 11 years. It was all made possible after their 4-1 win against Ohio State in the NCAA Bridgeport Regional Final.

"We scored that first goal, it was about as loud as I've heard in a rink in a long time," said Rand Pecknold, Men's Ice Hockey Coach for Quinnipiac Athletics. "Actually I was shocked, first of all I was happy it was 1-1. But I couldn't believe how loud it was in there. Then 2-1, then Tellier pulls off the magical goal there, it's 3-1," Pecknold said at the pep rally, before pulling Tellier in for a hug.

Hundreds of students and faculty cheered on the men's team before officially sending them off to the sunshine state. Including Kristin Rowland and Rachel Aaron, two QU students who both work for QU Athletics.

"Over such a long time, we've gotten to see the team grow and we kind of came in at the end of the COVID season," Aaron said. "So seeing not only the team improve, but seeing students start to trickle back into the arena as things started to open back up."

Aaron and Rowland will be traveling with the team to Tampa, along with other students and Bobcat fans.

"I'm so excited, I think it's going to be incredible. I really hope all the fans show up and I hope we can get that win," Rowland said.

That support means a lot to the team.

"It gives us a boost, I think especially after the COVID year when we lost those fans, we kind of gained an appreciation for it even more," said Zach Metsa, Captain of the QU Men's Ice Hockey team.

The last time the Men's Ice Hockey team make it to the Frozen Four was back in 2016, also in Tampa, when they lost the championship game to North Dakota. This time around, Metsa says it's a special group of players.

"It just feels like everyone's bought into what we need to do and understands how everyone needs to play in their roles," Metsa said.

Coach Pecknold, agrees.

"I just think it's the character. It's just an outstanding group of young men. Certainly, we do have talent for sure," Pecknold said.

The team is taking off to Tampa on Tuesday. The number two Bobcats will face number three Michigan on Thursday, April 6th, at 8:30 p.m. The tournament is being held at the Amalie Arena, and it'll be televised on ESPN2.

