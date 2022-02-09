Mohegan Sun to open new Sportsbook ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

The casino is slated to have a soft-opening Thursday for its new Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook, days ahead of Sunday's big game in Los Angeles.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Mohegan Sun is entering a new era of sports betting with the grand opening of its new Sportsbook facility, just days before the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams do battle in the 2022 Super Bowl.

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) will hold a soft-opening for its new Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook Thursday at the site of the casino's former Race Book.

MGE says the Sportsbook will be open on Sunday, Feb. 13, for the 2022 Super Bowl, where fans can take advantage of a free FanDuel bet up to $50, and a special "Big Game Buffet."

The official grand opening for the Sportsbook will be held March 5.

The new Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook spans 11,000 square feet, and includes a 140-foot video wall, more than 30 high-res flat screen televisions, a mezzanine level, a full bar, and more.

"We're beyond excited about this new venue which completely transforms Mohegan Sun's old Race Book space into one of the largest and most dynamic FanDuel Sportsbook’s in the United States," said Jeff Hamilton, President & General Manager of Mohegan Sun. "The all-new Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook, led by Sportsbook General Manager Brad Bryant, becomes the premier venue to wager on and catch a game while enjoying top-notch service inside an incredibly immersive atmosphere."

MGE says the new Sportsbook will feature multiple live teller windows, and 39 betting kiosks for bettors to wager.

Mohegan Sun says the Sportsbook will be open daily with extended hours on the weekends following its grand opening in March.

