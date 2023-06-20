x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Nets hire Kevin Ollie among assistant coaches for Jacque Vaughn's staff

Ollie was a candidate for the Detroit Pistons' head coaching job before they hired Monty Williams.
Credit: AP
Connecticut head coach Kevin Ollie during the second half an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

NEW YORK — Kevin Ollie, who guided UConn to a national championship, was among five assistants hired Tuesday by the Brooklyn Nets for Jacque Vaughn's first full season as coach.

Will Weaver, Jay Hernandez and Ronnie Burrell also were added to the staff, while Corey Vinson was hired as assistant coach for player development.

Ollie led the Huskies to the 2014 NCAA title, and most recently he has been the head of coaching and basketball development for two seasons for the Overtime Elite program that is expected to have twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson as top-10 picks in the NBA draft on Thursday.

Ollie was a candidate for the Detroit Pistons' head coaching job before they hired Monty Williams.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Weaver and Burrell have both coached the Nets' NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. Hernandez spent the last five seasons with the Charlotte Hornets as their assistant coach for player development.

Vaughn replaced Steve Nash early last season and eventually was promoted to full-time coach and later given a contract extension. Adam Caporn, Trevor Hendry and Ryan Forehan-Kelly remain as assistants on his staff.

Related Articles

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

XFL Draft Includes Only 2 HBCU Players| HBCU Showcase Sends Joshua Reed & Others to XFL Combine

Before You Leave, Check This Out