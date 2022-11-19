x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ncaaf

Smith secures NEC rushing crown, CCSU beats Stonehill 39-14

Nasir Smith captured the Northeast Conference rushing crown with 1,219 yards.
Credit: FOX61

EASTON, Mass. — Nasir Smith rushed for a career-high 218 yards and four touchdowns and Central Connecticut beat Stonehill 39-14 on Saturday.

Smith secured the Northeast Conference rushing crown with 1,219 yards. He's first in the NEC in yards per game with 110.8, first in rushing touchdowns with 13 and first in total TDs with 14.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Shon Mitchell was 13-of-14 passing for 235 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Central Connecticut (2-9, 2-5).

Ashur Carraha was intercepted two times for Stonehill (4-5, 2-5).

RELATED: UConn legends Calhoun, Hamilton to be inducted into College Basketball Hall of Fame

RELATED: UConn forward Dorka Juhász to miss time with injury

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

Yale and Harvard football rivalry makes return on Saturday

Before You Leave, Check This Out