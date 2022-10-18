UConn Men's Basketball picked 4th to win Big East

Junior Adama Sanogo was named Big East Preseason Player of the Year.

STORRS, Connecticut — The University of Connecticut Men's Basketball team was picked fourth on Tuesday to win the Big East title this season.

For the first time since joining the Big East in 2013, Creighton is the preseason choice to win the conference.

The ninth-ranked Bluejays received eight first-place votes from the league's coaches Tuesday. Creighton returns three double-digit scorers from last season's team that finished 23-12 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Xavier, which garnered two top votes, was picked second. The Musketeers were 23-13 last season and won the NIT championship. They welcomed back coach Sean Miller, who was in charge of the program from 2004-09.

Villanova, the defending conference tournament champion, was picked third — one point behind Xavier. It's the first time since 2013-14 that the 16th-ranked Wildcats were not picked first or second. Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright retired and the Wildcats are now led by Kyle Neptune. He has the conference's pick for Freshman of the Year in Cam Whitmore.

Sanogo has been named the BIG EAST Preseason Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday at its annual Media Day at Madison Square Garden.

Sanogo, a junior forward, is the only returning First Team All-BIG EAST Player from last season, was selected by a vote of the league’s head coaches. The coaches are not allowed to vote for their own players.

The last UConn Men's basketball player so honored was Rudy Gay in 2005.

Providence, which won the Big East regular season crown last year, was chosen to come in fifth. The Friars reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in 25 years last season.

St. John's and Seton Hall followed the Friars. Seton Hall welcomed back former player and assistant coach Shaheen Holloway to lead the program. Holloway guided 15th-seeded Saint Peter's to the Elite Eight last season in the greatest run by a lower-seed in NCAA history.

2022-23 BIG EAST Preseason Coaches’ Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team Pts

Creighton (8) 98

Xavier (2) 86

Villanova (1) 85

UCONN 77

Providence 62

St. John’s 52

Seton Hall 44

Butler 36

Marquette 32

Georgetown 21

DePaul 12

