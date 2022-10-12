x
Men's Basketball

UConn star Andre Jackson suffers finger injury

Jackson's condition and rehabilitation will be monitored daily by UConn's medical and athletic training staff.
Credit: AP
Connecticut's Andre Jackson (44) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall at the Big East conference tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

STORRS, Connecticut — UConn men's basketball junior guard and team captain Andre Jackson Jr. suffered a fracture to his right-hand pinky finger during a recent practice and underwent successful surgery on Wednesday to repair the injury. 

“We will obviously miss Andre’s skill and experience on the court, but he will continue to contribute to the team with his tremendous energy and leadership,” UConn Coach Dan Hurley said. “We look forward to getting him back in action as soon as he’s ready.”

UConn Athletics said that Jackson's condition and rehabilitation will be monitored daily by UConn's medical and athletic training staff. 

Jackson's status won't be re-evaluated in November. 

In Jackson's sophomore season he averaged 6.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on 42.6% shooting from the field.

