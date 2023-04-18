UConn's Andre Jackson Jr. might step into NBA Draft: Report

Two other Huskies, Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins, have declared for the NBA draft this spring.

HARTFORD, Conn. — UConn men's basketball player Andre Jackson Jr. may be planning to enter the NBA draft this June, according to a new report by ESPN.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that the 6-foot-6 playmaker is planning to participate in the NBA draft combine in mid-May and will have until May 31 to decide whether he will stay on the draft or return to UConn for his senior year.

The Atlantic also confirmed the report.

Jackson, who averaged 6.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.3 steals during the NCAA tournament, has not officially stated what his plans are after helping UConn win its fifth championship trophy.

If Jackson decides to remain in the draft, he will be the third player from this year's champion team.

Two other Huskies, Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins, have declared for the NBA draft this spring.

---

