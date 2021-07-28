UConn guard James Bouknight expected to go first round of NBA Draft

The 6'5" sophomore Brooklyn native, help lead UConn to its first NCAA Tournament since 2016.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — New York City has always been a hotbed of talent for basketball players. Some of the best players in the history of the sport grew up playing ball in the parks of the boroughs, players like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Chris Mullin, Stephon Marbury to name a few. Now, a familiar face for Huskies fans will get his chance to join the greats.

UConn sophomore shooting guard James Bouknight is expected to go in the first round of the NBA 2021 Draft. Even more magical is that he will have the opportunity to do it at Barclays Center, in his home of Brooklyn.

During his sophomore year at UConn, Bouknight averaged 18.7 points per game in 15 games and help lead the Huskies back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. He also averaged 5.7 rebounds per game and 1.1 steals per game.

Where the Brooklyn native will fall is unclear. CBS Sports expects Bouknight to be drafted seventh overall by the Golden State Warriors. Sports Illustrated is projecting him to be picked up by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the sixth overall pick.

Bouknight had asked UConn head coach Dan Hurley and assistant coach Kimani Young to be in attendance during the big night, but they had to decline due to COVID-19 related issues with UConn's coaching staff.

"It is extremely disappointing that Kimai and I can't be with (Bouknight) on such a momentous occasion in his life," Hurley said. "He has done so much to help the UConn program and we couldn't have been more proud and excited to celebrate with James and his family. We have been in touch with them and they know we are wishing James nothing but the greatest success as he takes the next steps in his basketball career."

Regardless, who is there or not, Bouknight will be cheered on by the home crowd as one of its own.

