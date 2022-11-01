Huskies, Dan Hurley looking for players to step up as leaders

UConn may have been a little out of sync on Saturday after going on a 17-day hiatus while dealing with COVID within the program.

STORRS, Connecticut — As the UConn men’s basketball team gets ready for the rest of the Big East schedule, Head Coach Dan Hurley is looking for his players to step up, especially at the end of games.

After losing in overtime to Seton Hall over the weekend, the Huskies (10-4) now have four losses on the year by a combined 14 points.

Hurley said after the game that his team has to stop losing and he is tired of it.

UConn may have been a little out of sync on Saturday after going on a 17-day hiatus while dealing with COVID within the program.

As the grueling schedule ramps up for the Huskies, Hurley is urging his players to start making an impact down the stretch of games, which he believes is has been the team's Achilles heel.

“We have to find a that can win one on one situation at the end of a big-time game,” said Hurley.

“It could be RJ (Cole), obviously he fouled out (against Seton Hall) but we are going to have to find somebody else that we can get the ball in their hands late to break down the defense and go make a play.”

The Huskies are back in action on Wednesday night against St. John’s at Gampel Pavilion.

