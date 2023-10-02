Connecticut’s Lucas Niang wins Super Bowl with Kansas City Chiefs

The 24-year-old offensive tackle along with the Kanas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to win the team's second Lombardi trophy in four years.

Example video title will go here for this video

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Former New Canaan High School standout Lucas Niang can now add Super Bowl champion to his resume.

The 24-year-old offensive tackle along with the Kanas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to win the team's second Lombardi trophy in four years.

Chiefs fans were outnumbered in the stadium, but they did their part to silence the boisterous Philly fans with the tomahawk chop chant.

Niang was born in New York City and grew up in New Canaan, Connecticut, where he became a football star at New Canaan High School.

He began to play football with the Pop Warner league in the third grade before eventually helping the Rams to three straight state championships from 2013 to 2015. At New Canaan, he was a two-time All FCIAC selection as a junior and senior and during his senior season, he was an All-State First-Team Selection from both the Coaches Association and New Haven Register.

The 6-6 Niang was highly recruited coming out of high school and eventually committed to Texas Christian University (TCU) in 2016. In his first collegiate season, Niang played 12 of the Horned Frogs’ 13 games as a true freshman and went on to become started midway through his sophomore season.

In 2017, he helped lead the Frogs to the program’s first-ever berth in the Big 12 Championship Game and a win in the 2017 Alamo Bowl over Stanford.

During his junior year at TCU, Niang did not allow a sack his entire season and earned 2nd Team All-Big 12 honors before leading the team to a win over California in the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl.

Niang was forced to end his senior season early after doctors recommended he get surgery to repair a torn hip labrum.

During the 2020 NFL Draft, Niang was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round with the 96th pick overall. He chose to opt out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has played 19 games with the Chiefs – including 7 this season.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, family, friends and fans from New Canaan and across Connecticut sent Niang love and good vibes.

“That was awesome to see,” Niang told FOX61 News after seeing the video.

Madison native Jack Driscoll also played in Sunday's match - with the Philadelphia Eagles.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.