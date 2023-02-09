Which team Super Bowl team got the 'seal' of approval?

Rasal is one of seven harbor seals at The Maritime Aquarium.

NORWALK, Conn. — The seals have it.

Well, one seal anyway. Rasal, a harbor seal who lives at the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk, picked the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

“Rasal’s Super Bowl pick is something we look forward to every year at the Aquarium,” said Senior Trainer Dylan Salamone. “This year was especially exciting because she learned a new behavior – an underwater retrieval – to make her pick. Like the players in Sunday’s big game, she trained for this moment for weeks!”

In past years, Rasal retrieved objects on the surface of the water to make her pick.

Rasal is 37 years old. She came to The Maritime Aquarium in 2005 from Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, Illinois, and is currently one of seven resident harbor seals that live in Pinniped Cove. Prior to her aquarium life, she was a member of the United States Navy.

Since 2015 the seals have picked the correct winner 50% of the time.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.