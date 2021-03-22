Opening day at New Britain’s Stanley Golf Course

The new season comes following a record-setting 2020 when 50 thousand people hit these links for some safe, socially-distanced fun.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Spring is here in and golfers across Connecticut aren’t wasting any time to get out on the course.

Monday was opening day at Stanley Golf Course in New Britain and Mayor Erin Stewart was up first.

“This is exciting, we are here at opening day at Stanley golf course, I am a little nervous now that we are going to do this first ball live because I have not swung a club since last year, but where better to do that than here in New Britain?” said Stewart.

FOX61 shared the fun on the FOX61 Morning News where Stewart made contact from the tee.

“Was it my best? No, but I got the first one out-of-the-way,” said Stewart.

The mayor wasn’t alone, golfers turned out early for a chance to play. The new season comes following a record-setting 2020 when 50 thousand people hit these links for some safe, socially-distanced fun.

“It was a banner year as far as tee times and stuff like that, we were sold out almost practically like every day,” said Patrick Dorsey with the New Britain Parks and Recreation Department.

If you’re ready to give golf a go at Stanley, 9 holes will cost you $26 bucks and you can play 18 for $52.

“Some days are better than others when you are out here, and yeah it can get a little frustrating outside enjoying the outdoors, in a safe place, and it is just great here at Stanley,” said Stewart.

The course also offers lessons. Those start at $50.

