CW20, UConn Athletics continue partnership to televise Men’s Ice Hockey games

HARTFORD, Conn — *Editor's Note: The video above aired on April 28, 2021*

Hockey is back on CW20! The Hartford & New Haven network affiliate announced Tuesday that four UConn Men's Ice Hockey games will be televised during the 2021-22 season.

This marks the third straight year CW20 has offered live broadcasts of UConn Men’s Ice Hockey, officials said in a release.

UConn fans can see the Huskies' first live game on Friday, Nov. 12 against conference rival Boston College.

“We are excited to have CW20 as our television partner once again this season, head coach Mike Cavanaugh said. “Along with Learfield, their commitment to UConn Hockey has been a great resource as we continue to build our hockey program. UConn fans across the state will get the chance to watch four great Hockey East match-ups this season.”

UConn Men’s Ice Hockey games to be televised by CW20 from XL Center:

Fri. Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. vs. Boston College

Sun. Nov. 21 at 3:30 p.m. vs. UMass Lowell

Sat. Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. vs. Northeastern

Sat. Mar. 5 at 3 p.m. vs. Vermont

UConn's Director of Athletics echoed Cavanaugh, saying the partnership will provide fans with the opportunity to watch the men’s hockey team compete against some of the best programs in the country.

“I’m sure viewers will like what they see out of this exciting team and hope some will decide to cheer the Huskies on at the XL Center as we get into the heart of Hockey East play," David Benedict said.

Jon Hitchcock, president and general manager of CW20 and FOX61, said the station's commitment to broadcasting live local sports allow the statewide audience to experience the excitement of UConn hockey at its best.

“Our partnership with UConn Athletics and Learfield continues to showcase exciting Olympic sport programs like UConn Men’s Ice Hockey,” Hitchcock added.

