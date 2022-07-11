University of Hartford men's basketball coach announces resignation

John Gallagher submitted a letter of resignation to the university's president amid the school's ongoing transition from Division I to Division III athletics.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The University of Hartford men's basketball coach, John Gallagher, has announced his resignation from the program, amid the university's ongoing transition from Division I to Division III athletics.

Gallagher sent a letter to University of Hartford President Gregory Woodward announcing he would be leaving his position as head coach, just a day before the Hawks were set to open their 2022-23 season. It would be the school's first season as an NCAA Independent school.

The university confirmed Gallagher's resignation.

According to the Hartford Courant, Gallagher wrote in his resignation letter that budget cuts from the school's decision to transition to Division III athletics and safety concerns were the reasons for his decision.

In his letter, Gallagher reportedly wrote that the last straw was the school's decision not to send an athletic training with the team during a closed scrimmage at Dartmouth College last week. He said a player sustained a knee injury and, according to Gallagher, did not receive sufficient care.

Gallagher also wrote that the school allegedly denied a credit card application used by the director of basketball operations to buy meals for the team during road games, the Courant reported.

“As I have communicated on numerous occasions ... the University of Hartford has not only breached the material terms of my contract, but has consistently and repeatedly undermined the men’s basketball program to the point where player safety and well-being has been jeopardized,” Gallagher reportedly wrote in his letter to Woodward. “... This is something that I, as a coach I cannot tolerate.”

The University of Hartford will join the Commonwealth Coast Conference beginning in the 2023-24 academic year. The university expects to begin active membership in Division III in the fall 2025 semester.

The University of Hartford released a statement following Gallagher's letter of resignation, saying:

"First and foremost, the safety of our students is our top priority. The University confirmed Dartmouth College would have an athletic trainer on site for our recent scrimmage, who could assist both UHart and Dartmouth student-athletes. This is an institution with highly qualified medical staff and facilities. Additionally, other members of our staff have always had a University-sponsored credit card for planned meals and expenses.



Mr. Gallagher’s resignation letter is full of inaccuracies. We are confident that these baseless claims and attacks will be disproved through the legal process. We wish Mr. Gallagher well and look forward to announcing interim leadership for our men’s basketball program."

The university has not named a replacement. According to the Courant, an interim coach is expected to be named before the Hawks' game against Sacred Heart on Tuesday.

Back in March 2021, the University of Hartford men's basketball program won their first ever America East Conference Championship, earning them their first bid to the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament. Shortly after the team's appearance in the tournament, the university made its intentions known about transitioning from Division I to Division III athletics.

The university cited budget cuts and financial issues as its reasons for transitioning to Division III and will continue the transition through the 2024-25 academic year.

Gallagher had served as the Hartford Hawks men's basketball coach since 2010, with an overall record of 169-207, making him the winningest coach in Hartford Hawks men's basketball history.

