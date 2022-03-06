Rising diesel prices hurting Connecticut businesses

Businesses that run on diesel fuel are being forced to increase their prices.

ELLINGTON, Conn. — “Between the farm and the home delivery, we used about 150 thousand gallons of fuel each year,” said Seth Bahle.

Seth Bahler is a family farm owner and runs The Modern Milkman and Oakridge Dairy in Ellington.

“We modernized it where it’s a subscription and you get your products every week delivered to the doorstep and it’s fresh, local, and high quality,” said Bahle.

When COVID-19 happened, many businesses closed their doors but for theirs:

“Everyone was looking for local, fresh food so that was a huge boost in sales and our deliveries really took off,” said Bahle.

Business is still good, but getting a little tricky with high gas prices.

“With fuel prices, it really cuts into how we can stay afloat,” said Bahle.

He said they haven’t increased the prices for customers yet but: “In the coming weeks, we will have to increase our price a little bit just to stay afloat,” said Bahle.

Businesses like his that run on diesel are also increasing prices.

Take Thimble Islands Ferry for example.

“We raised our prices this year. We increased everything by a dollar to try to compensate for that,” said owner, Bill Smith.

They aren’t the only ferry to do so. The Cross Sound Ferry is adding a floating surcharge in July due to high gas prices.

All are hoping to break even.

“The gas prices surpassed what we budgeted for, but hopefully in the later part of the summer it’ll come down and even out,” said Smith.

