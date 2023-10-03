Travel magazine ranks Bradley International Airport in top-10 list of best airports in US

This is the seventh consecutive year that Bradley International Airport has been ranked in the 10 top in Condé Nast Traveler's Reader's Choice Awards.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks has been named in Condé Nast Traveler Magazine's top 10 list of best airports in the U.S.

Bradley ranked as the sixth-best airport in the U.S. for the magazine's 2023 Readers' Choice Award. Over 526,000 people wrote in for the magazine's survey.

Readers of Condé Nast consider Bradley an "attractive alternative" to flying out of New York or Boston. The magazine credits Breeze Airways for a recent surge in new flights at Bradley, making the airport the second-busiest airfield in New England, after Boston Logan Airport. On-site parking, plenty of charging stations, free Wi-Fi, and a relaxed atmosphere are some of what Bradley's customers praised, the magazine said.

This is the seventh consecutive year that Bradley has been ranked in the 10 top in Condé Nast Traveler's Reader's Choice Awards.

"We are honored to once again be recognized nationally as one of the best airports in the country,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the CAA. “This award acknowledges the hard work of our entire airport community, and we are grateful to our growing and dedicated passengers for their continued support.”

Bradley said it is bringing more retail and dining experiences to the airport in 2024 and has already opened its first Starbucks on the premises.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.