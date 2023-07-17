These are places to add to your Connecticut Summer Bucket List

FOX61’s Keith McGilvery and Rachel Piscitelli take a tour of some of their favorite spots in Connecticut this summer.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Summer Bucket List is back with five new places to visit this summer in Connecticut.

After a great time on the 2023 Spring Bucket List in May, FOX61’s Keith McGilvery and Rachel Piscitelli take a tour of some of their favorite spots on their list for this summer.

From bounce parks to paintballing to a cruise around the Thimble Islands, every location is a must-visit this summer.

FUNBOX in Milford

The first stop on this year’s list is FUNBOX, the world's biggest bounce park located in Milford.

FUNBOX features 25,000 square feet of continuous jumping zones connected to 10 different play areas. It is designed with a kid-first, social media-second approach that is fun for everyone.

It is located at 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford.

The article will be updated daily during the week of July 17-21. Tune in for the FOX61 Morning Show on FOX61 and FOX61+ for live hits from Keith and Rachel's favorite places.

