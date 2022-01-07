Accumulating snow making landfall across Connecticut, slowing down morning commute

The Weather Watch team has been tracking the snowstorm for days now. Snowfall will be at its heaviest during the morning rush hour.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Fluffy snow has been accumulating across Connecticut throughout the night, and it's sure to slow down the morning commute.

The Weather Watch team has been tracking the snowstorm for days now, and though they say it won't be a "classically big storm," the fact that it will be at its heaviest during rush hour is something to keep an eye on.

Many school districts were proactive Thursday, already announcing the decision to close school for Friday. Over a dozen towns and cities put a parking ban in effect Thursday evening.

Snow timeline

The snow will start between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. for western CT, and between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. for the eastern side. The heaviest snow will be between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., basically during the morning drive. It will end by 11 a.m. on the western side of CT and by 1 p.m. on the eastern side. The high will be at 33 for Friday.

New London, Windham and southern Middlesex Counties are all under a Winter Storm Warning, while the rest of the state faces a Winter Weather Advisory.

Snow preparation

Department of Public Works crews have been working round the clock to be as prepared as possible for the storm. The Department of Transportation has also been preparing. After the ice storm Wednesday morning, DOT officials said they will be better prepared for Friday.

Auto body shops and supply stores were busy too, preparing cars for travel in snow and preparing people with snow removal tools, such as shovels and snow blowers. The auto body shops were also working on the vehicles that were in crashes during Wednesday morning's ice storm.

Parking bans are in effect across the state, which will help public works crews have room to clear snow from the roadways. One Hartford resident, Ashley Yoakam, told FOX61 it is important to comply with the ban, since "it was expensive to get my car back, so remember!"

Hundreds of schools have a snow day Friday. And while school staff and faculty want to avoid missing school time, this day off comes at a time when staffing has been compromised due to the latest COVID surge, and that day off might be providing some relief.

State office buildings in Connecticut are also closed Friday, with Level 2 employees being asked to work remotely if their position allows. Gov. Lamont also "strongly encourages everyone" to stay off of the roads Friday morning to stay safe.

---

---

