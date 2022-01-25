Weather Watch: Nor'easter expected to hit southern New England Saturday

Here's a look at the timing and impacts for Connecticut.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The last weekend of January will bring a nor'easter to southern New England.

The Latest

We know this will be a large, strong storm offshore. The storm will be strengthening rapidly Friday night into Saturday, after it forms off the coast of the Carolinas.

Any impact we see here in Connecticut would be primarily Saturday. It also looks cold enough for mostly, if not all, snow. Coastal flooding is a possibility for the shoreline Saturday morning, due to the combination of the storm and astronomically high tides.

On Wednesday we should start to have a better idea of the storm's track.

If we're hit directly, a foot or more of snow and blizzard conditions would be possible. If the storm moves farther east, we'll be on the edge of it, with lighter snows in western Connecticut and heavier snow from eastern Connecticut to Cape Cod.

Timing

It's worth noting that well ahead of the storm on Friday, flurries and snow showers are possible. There could be a coating of accumulation in spots. This is not the actual storm though.

Late Friday night, around midnight, snow will start to develop from south to north.

If the storm speeds up it could be a little sooner (closer to 9 p.m.) or if the storm slows down it could be a little later (closer to 3 a.m. Saturday).

The heaviest snow looks like it will be Saturday morning. There could be snowfall rates of more than 1" per hour and if we get into the worst of the storm, whiteout conditions from gusty winds.

How quickly the storm ends is still in question. If it's a quick-mover, the heavy stuff will move out Saturday afternoon and we'll be left with flurries and snow showers.

If the storm is slower and closer to us, periods of snow could continue into Saturday evening.

How Much?

Given the uncertainty in the storm's track this far out in advance, it's tough to draw a specific snowfall map as much can change.

However, it looks like we'll need the plows on Saturday. At the minimum, several inches of snow is likely. There are high odds we pick up between 6" and 12", and about a 50-50 shot, we get a foot.

Those odds would go up if the storm tracks closer to us. If it shifts farther east, the odds of a foot would be highest in eastern Connecticut.