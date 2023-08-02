x
Presidential Pizza | Bill Clinton spotted grabbing food at Newtown's Papa Al's Pizza

Then former president was seen grabbing bite to eat at a local pizza shop.
Credit: Papa Al's Pizza

NEWTOWN, Conn — Former U.S. President Bill Clinton was seen grabbing a bite to eat at Newtown's Papa Al's Pizza in Newtown, Conn.

Papa Al's posted photos of the former President visiting their establishment to Instagram on Sunday. 

FOX61 was told that Clinton ordered a few slices of pizza along with garlic knots and that he was "very nice". Papa Al's Pizza later posted to their Instagram thanking the former president for supporting their business

Credit: Papa Al's Pizza

Other celebrities have been spotted around Connecticut's pizza establishments, such as Conan O'Brien at  Sally's Apizza, and Barstool's Dave Portnoy, visiting many pizza places, including Danielson pizza restaurant.

