Holiday Pavlova | Meal House

With Pastry Chef Kristin Eddy from Millwrights Restaurant.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARTFORD, Conn. — We're sampling a tasty treat with Pastry Chef Kristin Eddy from Millwrights Restaurant in Simsbury.

Meringue Cookie:

4 egg whites, reserve the yolks

1 cup sugar

¼ tsp cream of tartar

½ tsp cornstarch corn starch

Separate four eggs, reserve the yolks for later use. Whip the egg whites in a kitchen aid bowl until light and frothy

Combine the sugar, cream of tartar and cornstarch. Slowly shake the sugar mixture into the whipping whites. Keep the mixer on medium speed. The meringue should be stiff and hold a peak when it’s finished.

Fill a pipping bag with a star tip and the meringue .Pipe on to a parchment paper lined sheet pan.

Bake for an hour and a half in 200 degree oven.

Let cool completely before assembling.

Lemon Curd

½ cup lemon juice

1 cup sugar

4 yolks

3oz butter

In a small pot combine the sugar and lemon juice, bring up to a simmer.

Place your reserved egg yolks in a small bowl, whisk the hot lemon and sugar mixture into the yolks, this is called tempering. Place the yolk and lemon mixture back into the hot pot and back on to low heat to slowly cook until thickened.

Remove from the heat and whisk in the butter.

Let this completely cool before you assemble.

Caramel Cardamom Oranges

4 oranges

4oz sugar

1oz water

¼ cup orange juice

3 cardamom pods

Peel and slice the oranges, completely remove the white pith. Turn the orange on its side and slice into wheels. Lay the oranges out in a shallow pan.

In a small pot cook the sugar and water to a medium caramel color. Remove from the heat to stop the cooking, pour in the orange juice to deglaze the caramel.

Pour caramel over the oranges, cover the tray with plastic and marinate in the fridge for 24 hours.

To assemble:

Grab your favorite plate or bowl, place the meringue cookie on the bottom. Spoon the lemon curd over the meringue, garnish with the caramel oranges, whipped, cream and pistachios

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.