Popular Connecticut pizza eatery expanding to Massachusetts

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Sally's Apizza, a popular Connecticut chain restaurant, is heading to two Massachusetts locations.

The eatery announced on its website plans to open two spots in Woburn in 2023 and the Boston Seaport in 2024. It did not say exactly when the restaurant would be opening its doors.

Sally's Apizza was founded in 1938 in New Haven. The pizza is made using custom-designed ovens using original recipes.

Sally's has four locations open in New Haven (original), Stamford, and two in Fairfield. They also plan to expand throughout Connecticut with locations in Wethersfield, Norwalk, and Newington this year.

