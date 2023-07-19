Boulder in roadway causes road closure in Torrington

An accidental blasting incident that happened in the area of Winsted Road at Dennison Drive.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — A boulder and other debris in the roadway caused a road closure in Torrington on Wednesday. It is expected to remain closed until clean-up efforts are completed.

The boulder was caused by an accidental blasting incident that happened in the area of Winsted Road at Dennison Drive. Winsted Road will be closed at Kennedy Drive and Greenwoods to all through traffic.

No injuries were reported at the scene and all safety precautions were reportedly followed before the incident happened, according to officials.

Torrington Fire and the State Fire Marshal are currently on the scene assessing the damage.

Drivers should seek alternate routes. There is no time frame for the removal of debris, officials said.

