The “Kettle Corn Cowboy” has saddled up at The Big E

For private parties, weddings, and local fairs, the cowboy travels across the area serving his kettle corn of which there are now 17 different varieties of.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Fair season is always extra busy for Jesse Marinak.

Wearing his signature 10-gallon black hat, Marinak calls himself “The Kettle Corn Cowboy." He is the owner of “Good Ole Boys Kettle Korn” which he stumbled into 13 years ago as a Simsbury Police Officer.

“I was actually working an event as a police officer when this lady was doing her own kettle corn. I bought her business in 2010 and I hit the ground running from there," said Marinak from his popular trailer outside the Connecticut Building at the Big E.



For private parties, weddings, and local fairs, Marinak travels across the area serving up his brand of kettle corn of which there are now 17 different varieties that he also sells online.

"Honestly it took me about a year to create it, believe it or not, getting the right oil, getting the right supplies,” Marinak said. “I do everything from chocolate to jalapeno cheddar, buffalo ranch, my favorite is the “Kitchen Sink”, it’s pretty much every flavor in one.”

Marinak also added that the cast iron kettle he uses makes a difference in the quality of his product.

“A lot of guys use stainless steel, I feel this (cast iron kettle) captures more flavor," he said.



After filling up some super-sized bags for fairgoers, Marinak laughed, “Being a kettlecorn cowboy, I’m telling you it is a rush, it’s all about the passion!”



To learn more about Good Ole Boys Kettle Korn click here.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you!

