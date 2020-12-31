A few fun New Year's Eve ideas

Residents are reminded to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Like with many things, New Year's Eve has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. During a Wednesday press conference, both Governor Ned Lamont and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin urged residents to keep gatherings small.

With that being said, there are still some events being offered for residents to enjoy their holiday safely.

Hartford's First Night will be going virtual this year with a live stream of the firework show. The event is free this year, but attendees are asked to RSVP at this link.

Ski Sundown in New Hartford will be offering skiing until 11:30 PM for no extra charge. Night lift tickets will be starting at 6 p.m.