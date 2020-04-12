Eastern States Exposition launches 'Winter Wonder Drive-Thru'

The show will be offered from December 4 to January 3. Tickets are $15 per vehicle.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Though COVID-19 eventually caused the Eastern States Exposition to be canceled this year, the organization has been able to pivot to provide some fun during the pandemic.

Now the Big E has launched its own lighting experience just in time for the holidays. Enter Winter Wonder Drive-Thru.

The show will have specials effects and a 3-D hologram show. It will be held from December 4 to January 3. According to the Big E's website, tickets must be purchased in advance and a time window must be selected.

The event, produced by Frank Campiti of Campiti Ventures, will take place in the Better Living Center, enter the fairgrounds through Gate 1. Tickets are $15 per vehicle.