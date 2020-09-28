In Hartford, "Big West E" recalls pre-pandemic fun & looks ahead to easier days

“This business is ever-changing, the rules are changing, the virus is changing everything is changing and we have to flow with it. It’s like a hospitality Kung Fu."

HARTFORD, Conn. — The “Big West E” lit the streets of Farmington avenue over the weekend as it brought a bit of normalcy back to the Hartford area.

With the exception of wearing masks, it felt like a time before the pandemic filled with laughs, good food, and drinks -- which is what people and organizers say they were hoping to accomplish.

Khalid Williams with the Hospitality Collective said, “2020 has been one of the hardest years ever, we wanted to provide the public with a little bit of rest, a whole lot of fun.”

You can call it a sort of "mini- Big E" after the original "Big E" was canceled this year due to COVID-19.

Now Fiddleheads Cafe off Farmington Avenue, alongside the Hospitality Collective is helping others from breweries to nearby businesses as organizers say we are all in this together.

“This business is ever-changing, the rules are changing, the virus is changing everything is changing and we kind of have to flow with it. It’s like a hospitality Kung Fu and we have to roll with it,” said one organizer.

Breweries like Firefly Hollow in Bristol know all too well as they survived through selling their products at package stores.

Shane Cianci explained, “The first week we noticed a dip, but right after that the package stores picked up and they kept us alive... There were a couple of Farmer's markets we went to for later on, but the package stores did really good; sales and kept our beer moving.”

The “Big West E” is providing a portion of proceeds to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

This event comes weeks before the governor’s reopening plan moves into "Phase 3".

That plan would allow indoor capacity to 75-percent for dining, barbers, hair salons, and libraries and 50-percent for indoor performing arts, but bars and nightclubs will remain closed.

Even though financially this will benefit businesses, the Hospitality Collective says it’s about the customer.

Williams said, “The financial benefits are great, but also the togetherness of a full bar is better… Justin and I talked about watching the horizon and seeing 15 of our guest and knowing exactly what they need and what kind of connection with our bills just having a place full of open places is my support thing honestly.”