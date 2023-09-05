Jinglebells the rabbit up for adoption by Connecticut Humane Society

Jinglebells has been with the Connecticut Humane Society since January and is looking for his forever home!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's unofficially fall, but this pet of the week has a holiday spirit! Meet Jinglebells, who is looking for his forever home!

Jinglebells is a 2-year-old male American rabbit who is neutered. The Connecticut Humane Society said that Jinglebells should be the only rabbit in his new home. The shelter said that he loves socializing with people but doesn't get along well with other rabbits.

The rabbit came to the Connecticut Humane Society from animal control after he was found on his own in a parking lot. Jinglebells arrived at the shelter in January, and he'd love a fantastic home!

Rabbits make wonderful social family pets, but it's good to familiarize yourself with their care and enrichment needs before adopting them.

The shelter said that while it's relatively easy to care for a rabbit once you know how they do require more addition than most people typically think. Solo rabbits, much like Jinglebells, would need more human social time than rabbits who are bonded.

Curious and social, rabbits benefit from a lot of time out of their care and can be litter box trained so they can roam freely in a safe environment!

While rabbits vary in size, the average rabbit may weigh around 5 pounds and can live 6-12 years with proper care.

If you're interested in adopting Jinglebells or another animal from the Connecticut Humane Society, you can head to their website.

