Frontier Communications to move Norwalk HQ to Dallas

NORWALK, Conn. — Frontier Communications announced Wednesday it was relocating its Norwalk headquarters to Dallas, ending its presence in Connecticut after nearly four decades.

In a statement posted on its website, the company said Dallas’ central location would make it easier to stay connected to its customers and manage its national operations.

“It’s official – Dallas is now home base for Building Gigabit America,” said Frontier’s CEO Nick Jeffery. “Moving our headquarters to Dallas makes good business sense given the city is already home to hundreds of our corporate employees and sits in the middle of one of our most important fiber markets. With a fast-growing economy and [a] large, diverse pool of talent, Dallas is quickly becoming one of the nation’s top business cities. We’re proud to be part of it.”

According to Frontier, the company will invest in a new 95,000-square-foot office space in Uptown Dallas, which it is calling GigaHub. The new headquarters will host the company’s CEO, executive leadership team and hundreds of corporate employees.

The relocation is projected to boost the local and state economy by $3.8 billion and secure more than 3,000 jobs in the Dallas area over the next 10 years, the company said.

As for Connecticut, the company said it will maintain a strong presence in the Nutmeg State “where it has a storied history and a large, growing customer base.”

“The company is committed to expanding its fiber network across Connecticut and continuing to rely on its union workforce to serve the homes and businesses that depend on Frontier for critical connectivity,” the company’s statement said.

The company’s move has been coming. In August, the Dallas Business Journal reported that Frontier was considering a move to Dallas. They cited a meeting agenda for the Dallas City Council that stated the telecommunications company is seeking to be considered as an Enterprise Zone project.

