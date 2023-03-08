2023 Impact Awards accepting nominations

The Impact Awards aims to raise awareness and resources to benefit the well-being of children, adults and families in the communities where we live and work.

HARTFORD, Conn — FOX61 and United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut are joining forces to recognize and honor individuals, groups, and organizations who make a significant contribution to the health care, housing, financial empowerment, and education sectors in Connecticut.

The Impact Awards aims to raise awareness and resources to benefit the well-being of children, adults, and families in the communities where we live and work.

We are looking to recognize individuals and organizations through these awards who are Making an Impact day in and day out here in Connecticut.

The awards categories are:

Unsung Hero Award

The Unsung Hero award is given to a person giving their all to their community in quiet and often thankless ways. This person is the “Unofficial Mayor” of their neighborhood or town, completing acts of kindness for everyone they meet without looking for anything in return.

This person may be just starting on their philanthropic journey or may have been helping for decades. We are looking for someone who may not be known outside of their community to honor with this award.

Impactful Woman Award

We are looking for a female leader whose mission is to help and empower other women. She is a leader and an inspiration, creating opportunities for others and ensuring she is making Connecticut a better place. A true mentor to other women, this award winner has a dynamic energy and drive to do great things in her community.

Impactful Emerging Leader Award

This award is given to the next up-and-coming changemaker of Connecticut. This young person, specifically under the age of 30 as of November 1, 2023, is on the fast track to leadership. Despite their age, they have a proven record of giving back and have set themselves up for a future of serving the great Connecticut community.

Impactful Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award

This award is given to an individual or a company that has a demonstrated track record of helping or working with minority communities here in Connecticut. They have made a measurable impact in the DE&I community and have dedicated their lives or a better part of their business helping to create a spot at the table for everyone.

Community Organization Making an Impact

This award is given to a community group here in Connecticut who have taken on the task of bettering their surroundings and helping others. We are looking for a grassroots organization using their resources, whether through volunteering time, resources or fundraising, to create change. This charitable organization goes above and beyond the call of duty.

Company Making an Impact

This award will be given to a company that has made giving back to Connecticut a part of its culture. We are looking for an organization that is well-rounded in investing not only money but their time to create a better Connecticut. Volunteering and philanthropy are part of their culture from the top down, creating a place to work that allows employees a chance to do good along the way.

George Bahamonde Lifetime Achievement Award

This award is given to an individual who has dedicated their life to service with the goal of making futures brighter for generations to come. Named for the late George Bahamonde, who served as the President and CEO of United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut for 12 years and was passionate about educational outcomes and opportunities for local children, we are looking for someone who is trying to make our community a better place for all.

To nominate an individual or organization, please click here. Nominations will be open from Aug. 2 through Aug. 24. Nominees will be announced in early September.

The award ceremony will be on October 19 at the Hartford Marriott Downtown.

In addition, the Impact Awards Ceremony will be broadcasted on FOX61 and will be streamed on FOX61+ on Thursday, October 26 at 7 p.m. in a special one-hour broadcast. It will also be available on FOX61+ to re-watch.